comscore Off the news: UH’s ambitious, smart fundraising | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: UH’s ambitious, smart fundraising

  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Foundation is pushing forward with a $1 billion fundraising campaign that will shore up the university’s ability to fund workforce education, research, student support and Native Hawaiian-centered programs, staying on a steady course when state funding fluctuates with the economy. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use

Scroll Up