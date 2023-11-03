Editorial | Off the News Off the news: UH’s ambitious, smart fundraising Today Updated 7:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii Foundation is pushing forward with a $1 billion fundraising campaign that will shore up the university’s ability to fund workforce education, research, student support and Native Hawaiian-centered programs, staying on a steady course when state funding fluctuates with the economy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii Foundation is pushing forward with a $1 billion fundraising campaign that will shore up the university’s ability to fund workforce education, research, student support and Native Hawaiian-centered programs, staying on a steady course when state funding fluctuates with the economy. The “For UH • For Hawai‘i” effort kicked off its public fundraising phase at the new UH-Manoa Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs building, itself funded by the Hunt Development Group Hawaii and donations to the UH Foundation. Already, about $570 million in private donations has been raised since the campaign’s 2018 launch. Previous Story Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use