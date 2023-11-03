Kokua Line: Where can I drop off old tires?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: An elderly neighbor has quite a few car tires stacked in her yard, put there by her husband, who died a while ago. I told her I would help her get rid of them, but I don’t know where to take them. I don’t want to spend a lot of money.

Answer: If they are regular-size tires from passenger cars or light trucks, an Oahu resident can drop off up to four a month for free at any of the city’s convenience centers or transfer stations, except for the Keehi Transfer Station, according to Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services. Tires from heavy trucks or equipment are not accepted. For more information, including locations, hours and rules for residential use of these disposal sites, follow the links at honolulu.gov/opala.

Q: Can I leave a satellite dish out for bulky pickup? A previous tenant took it off the roof and left it on the lanai. I don’t subscribe to DIRECTV and they don’t want it back.

A: Yes, Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services collects home-based satellite dishes as part of its bulky item appointment service, a spokesperson said. Go to honolulu.gov/opala and follow the links to make an appointment for “bulky collection” (not appliance collection).

We called several recycling companies but couldn’t find one on Oahu that recycles satellite TV dishes, which are made from a variety of materials.

Q: Can I set out a propane tank for curbside pickup?

A: No, ENV says propane tanks are not collected in the curbside bulky pickup system. It says to drop off propane tanks or helium tanks at a city transfer station or convenience center, which accept 16-ounce and 5- and 20-gallon residential tanks only.

Condorama

Whether losses in the Maui wildfires are likely to boost insurance premiums statewide is among the topics to be discussed at this year’s Condorama, a free webinar for Hawaii condominium owners. Other topics include how to counter misinformation affecting community associations, effectively deal with rogue boards, and the legal do’s and don’ts for board members who hire or fire employees, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

“Condorama XI” is set for Nov. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. Register online at caihawaii.org.

The annual event is put on by the state Real Estate Commission and the Hawaii chapter of the Community Associations Institute. For more information, see cca.hawaii.gov/reb/condorama.

Auwe

A car with a broken window has been sitting on Makiki Street along the Koko Head side of Makiki Park for several weeks. The broken glass is inside the car and has been untouched all this time. Sad. The car should be towed away! — A reader

(Although we aren’t familiar with this particular case, we do know that the city responds to many community problems “pursuant to complaints,” which means that someone has to report it first. To report an abandoned vehicle, you can use the online form at web1.hnl.info/pav or call 808-768-2530 during regular business hours. Be ready to provide the vehicle’s description (make, model, color, etc.), license plate number and location address or closest intersection when you make the call.)

E kala mai

My apologies to the driver who cut in line to the Don Quijote parking lot. I could have expressed my displeasure without being rude. — A driver

Mahalo

A great big mahalo to the kind rider and bus driver on Route 20 (state Capitol to airport, departing Capitol at 6:58 a.m. Oct. 20), who turned in the coin-holder I left on the bus containing my driver’s license, credit cards, bus pass and money. You’re going straight to heaven! — Robert L.S. Nip

