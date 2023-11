Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local design firm WCIT Architecture has announced the promotion of two of its employees:

>> Jon Lee, AIA, LEED AP, has been appointed as principal. Lee has been with WCIT since 2015 and in the field for 17 years. He is also the current president of the Kakaako Improvement Association and the creative lead for Malama Kipuka Hawaii.

>> Craig McHenry, AIA, LEED AP, has been promoted to principal. McHenry has been in the industry for 26 years. He previously worked at Gensler and Studios Architecture in San Francisco and Hawaii.

———

