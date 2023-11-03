Chaminade women upset No. 5 Concordia Irvine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Haley Mo‘okini scored two second-half goals as the Chaminade women’s soccer team upset No. 5 Concordia Irvine 2-1 on Thursday at Saint Louis School field.

It was the Silverswords’ first victory over a nationally ranked opponent in nine tries and their first win over the Golden Eagles in eight meetings. It was Concordia Irvine’s first PacWest loss of the season.

Mo‘okini scored at 56:50 and converted a penalty kick at 70:31 for the Silverswords (7-4-4, 5-2-2 PacWest). Naomi Takata made seven saves.

Olivia Ocampo scored at 82:13 off an assist from Brianna Guerra for the Golden Eagles (11-2-1, 6-1-1). Riley Urquiza finished with four saves.

>> Owen Malone scored at 39:46, but the Chaminade men lost to Concordia Irvine 4-1.

Brandon Yasue made six saves for the Silverswords (0-11-3, 0-7-2 PacWest).

Kevin Sanchez (11:17. 17:50) and Anthony Morales (22:07, 82:38) each scored twice for the Golden Eagles (5-8-0, 4-4-0).

UH men’s golfers set school record again

The Hawaii men’s golf team set a 54-hole school record by posting a 29-under-par 835 during the Kapolei Invitational, which finished up Thursday at Kapolei Golf Course.

The Rainbow Warriors shot a final-round 9-under 279. They broke the previous record of 836, which was set at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational last weekend.

Hawaii finished 10th at Kapolei, 29 strokes behind winner Loyola Marymount in the 19-team event.

The Rainbow Warriors’ Kolbe Irei finished tied for 16th after shooting a 2-under 70. He finished at 205, which was six shots behind medalist Trevor Algya of Loyola Marymount.

Pearl City, Mililani bowlers take lead

Pearl City’s Kaila Kamahiai and Mililani’s Ryson Ishizaki are in the lead after Thursday’s first day of the Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA State Championships at Schofield Bowling Center.

Kamahiai had a five-game total of 953 to take a two-pin lead over Chargers teammate Samantha Kanehailua in the girls division. Mid-Pacific’s Caitlyn Chang was third with 886.

Ishizaki had a 1,099 total to lead the boys division. Pearl City’s Jayden Kadooka is second with 1,027 and Mid-Pacific’s Kaz Yamada is third with 1,024.

The Pearl City girls had a 4,167 total to take a big lead over Kamehameha (3,648) and Hanalani (3,588).

The Kamehameha boys had a 4,384 total, which was one pin better than Castle. Hawaii Baptist is third with 4,314.

The bowlers will complete three more games today starting at 9 a.m.