comscore Chaminade women upset No. 5 Concordia Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women upset No. 5 Concordia Irvine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Haley Mo‘okini scored two second-half goals as the Chaminade women’s soccer team upset No. 5 Concordia Irvine 2-1 on Thursday at Saint Louis School field. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina buddies will be on opposite sides on Saturday
Next Story
Television and radio – November 3, 2023

Scroll Up