Cal Poly wins against Hawaii in five

Despite losing two sets by double figures, Cal Poly rallied to pull off a stunning 10-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over Hawaii tonight.

A speechless SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,816 watched the Mustangs pull out the last two sets and knock Hawaii two games back of first place in the Big West Conference with five to play.

Tommi Stockham, who had just two kills in a first set in which Cal Poly hit -.138, ended with 17 to lead the Mustangs (16-10, 10-4).

Caylen Alexander finished with a match-high 18 kills and junior setter Kate Lang recorded 44 assists and 16 digs for Hawaii (17-7, 10-3).

The Rainbow Wahine host the Gauchos Saturday in a match that was supposed to be for first place. Instead, UH needs a win to avoid falling two games behind Long Beach State in the race for the second bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament in three weeks.

Cal Poly libero Jolei Akima, a Kamehameha alumna, finished with a match-high 23 digs.