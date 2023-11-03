comscore Cal Poly wins against Hawaii in five | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cal Poly wins against Hawaii in five

  • Today
  • Updated 9:59 p.m.

Despite losing two sets by double figures, Cal Poly rallied to pull off a stunning 10-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over Hawaii tonight. Read more

