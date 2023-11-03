Sports Breaking | Top News Cal Poly wins against Hawaii in five Today Updated 9:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Despite losing two sets by double figures, Cal Poly rallied to pull off a stunning 10-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over Hawaii tonight. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Despite losing two sets by double figures, Cal Poly rallied to pull off a stunning 10-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over Hawaii tonight. A speechless SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,816 watched the Mustangs pull out the last two sets and knock Hawaii two games back of first place in the Big West Conference with five to play. Tommi Stockham, who had just two kills in a first set in which Cal Poly hit -.138, ended with 17 to lead the Mustangs (16-10, 10-4). Caylen Alexander finished with a match-high 18 kills and junior setter Kate Lang recorded 44 assists and 16 digs for Hawaii (17-7, 10-3). The Rainbow Wahine host the Gauchos Saturday in a match that was supposed to be for first place. Instead, UH needs a win to avoid falling two games behind Long Beach State in the race for the second bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament in three weeks. Cal Poly libero Jolei Akima, a Kamehameha alumna, finished with a match-high 23 digs. Previous Story At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal