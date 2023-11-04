comscore Letter: Cruise lines should help with Maui fire housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Cruise lines should help with Maui fire housing

The Maui fire housing crisis that displaced many residents could be addressed by having the many cruise lines needing customers to stay in business offer their boats as temporary housing, paid for by the state and government funds allocated by President Joe Biden. Read more

