Letter: Cruise lines should help with Maui fire housing

The Maui fire housing crisis that displaced many residents could be addressed by having the many cruise lines needing customers to stay in business offer their boats as temporary housing, paid for by the state and government funds allocated by President Joe Biden. The cruise lines could dock monthly on a rotating basis.

While waiting for prefabricated homes to be built in Lahaina and other areas, cruise ships could be the answer now for housing needs, yes? It’s a win-win situation for all political candidates to advocate and support.

Greg Tabasa

Kapiolani

