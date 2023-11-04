Editorial | Letters Letter: Cruise lines should help with Maui fire housing Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Maui fire housing crisis that displaced many residents could be addressed by having the many cruise lines needing customers to stay in business offer their boats as temporary housing, paid for by the state and government funds allocated by President Joe Biden. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Maui fire housing crisis that displaced many residents could be addressed by having the many cruise lines needing customers to stay in business offer their boats as temporary housing, paid for by the state and government funds allocated by President Joe Biden. The cruise lines could dock monthly on a rotating basis. While waiting for prefabricated homes to be built in Lahaina and other areas, cruise ships could be the answer now for housing needs, yes? It’s a win-win situation for all political candidates to advocate and support. Greg Tabasa Kapiolani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: History is history, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’