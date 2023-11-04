Letter: Maui wildfires no longer only big news of the day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui wildfires were an unspeakable tragedy involving the tragic loss of lives, businesses, traditions and history. No mere words can speak an adequate tribute or hope to recoup the loss. Read more

The Maui wildfires were an unspeakable tragedy involving the tragic loss of lives, businesses, traditions and history. No mere words can speak an adequate tribute or hope to recoup the loss. My heart goes out to those affected.

Nonetheless, there comes a time when it should be OK to start talking about other things again.

After almost three months, the Maui wildfires have been the headline story in the print edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser almost every day. On some days, the Maui wildfire story is legitimate headline news, while on other days, it seems manufactured. I liken this to flying flags at half-mast forever; at some point, it ceases to be poignant.

There are a lot of other things happening in the state, the country and the world. As Hawaii’s largest newspaper, I encourage the Star-Advertiser to start giving other news stories a better chance at the front page.

James Moninger

Chinatown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter