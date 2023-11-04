comscore Hawaiian Electric exploring power shutoffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Electric exploring power shutoffs

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 19 Hawaiian Electric crews replace burned utility poles on Nahale Place in Lahaina in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Hawaii’s largest electrical utility is now exploring a preemptive power shutoff program and taking other action to reduce wildfire risk in the wake of the deadly Aug. 8 disaster in Lahaina. Read more

