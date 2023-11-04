Native Hawaiian neighborhood survives Maui wildfires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Hawaiian flags fluttered in the wind Sept. 25 on homes in the Villages of Leiali‘i, a neighborhood in the Hawaiian home lands, in Lahaina. The houses in the neighborhood mostly survived a deadly August fire.
The Villages of Leiali‘i, a Native Hawaiian neighborhood, lost only two out of 104 houses, even though many homes were destroyed in other parts of Lahaina. The ruins of a home destroyed by a deadly August wildfire lay outside the boundary of a Hawaiian homestead community in Lahaina on Sept. 1.
At top, the ruins of a vehicle and home destroyed by the fire lay outside the boundary of the Villages of Leiali‘i on Sept. 1.