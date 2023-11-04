comscore Native Hawaiian neighborhood survives Maui wildfires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian neighborhood survives Maui wildfires

  • By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaiian flags fluttered in the wind Sept. 25 on homes in the Villages of Leiali‘i, a neighborhood in the Hawaiian home lands, in Lahaina. The houses in the neighborhood mostly survived a deadly August fire.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The Villages of Leiali‘i, a Native Hawaiian neighborhood, lost only two out of 104 houses, even though many homes were destroyed in other parts of Lahaina. The ruins of a home destroyed by a deadly August wildfire lay outside the boundary of a Hawaiian homestead community in Lahaina on Sept. 1.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS At top, the ruins of a vehicle and home destroyed by the fire lay outside the boundary of the Villages of Leiali‘i on Sept. 1.

Shaun “Buge” Saribay felt like giving up. Hours of makeshift firefighting with garden hoses and buckets of water across Lahaina didn’t stop flames from consuming his house, his rental properties and thousands of other structures in his beloved hometown. Read more

