Kaiser Permanent Hawaii has added three new physicians to its staff:

>> Kevin Brown has joined the urgent care department at Kaiser’s West Oahu Medical Office in Kapolei. Most recently, he served as an attending physician in the emergency medicine department at NewYork Presbyterian Hospital, while also serving as an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians &Surgeons.

>> Adam Arita joins the anesthesiology department at Kaiser’s Moanalua Medical Center. Most recently, Arita worked as an anesthesiologist in Las Vegas. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology in anesthesiology and pain medicine.

>> Kaitlyn Rinaldi joins the pediatrics department at Kaiser’s Honolulu Medical Office. Most recently, Rinaldi worked as a locum tenens pediatrician for Kaiser Permanente on Oahu. Prior to coming to Hawaii, she served as a staff pediatrician at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Branch Clinic in Virginia.

