comscore Cal Poly defeats Hawaii in five | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Cal Poly defeats Hawaii in five

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Caylen Alexander took her swing against the Cal Poly Mustangs during an Big West Conference Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Nov. 3 at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Caylen Alexander took her swing against the Cal Poly Mustangs during an Big West Conference Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Nov. 3 at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow spoke to her team during Friday’s match.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow spoke to her team during Friday’s match.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine Caylen Alexander dove for a ball against Cal Poly on Friday. Alexander had a match-high 18 kills in the five-set loss.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine Caylen Alexander dove for a ball against Cal Poly on Friday. Alexander had a match-high 18 kills in the five-set loss.

Tonight’s match against UC Santa Barbara was supposed to be for first place in the Big West Conference. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – November 4, 2023

Scroll Up