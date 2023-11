Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When prime time arrived, the boys from “94 Block” stonewalled one of the state’s most powerful running backs. Read more

When prime time arrived, the boys from “94 Block” stonewalled one of the state’s most powerful running backs.

Waipahu came up with a goal-line stand, preventing 235-pound Sitani Mikaele from scoring the potential game-tying touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. The Marauders then drove 99 yards to score on their way to a 48-26 OIA Division I championship win over Farrington on Friday night.

A faint scent of smoke was in the air — from the wildfire just a few miles away in Mililani Mauka — but was not a factor on a cool evening at John Kauinana Stadium. Waipahu won its second OIA D-I crown in a row. A prolific offense did its part, but the defense came up with big stops against a dangerous Governors offense. Isaiah Iosefa, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker, and 6-1, 250-pound Caleb Lauifi, came through on the pivotal stop.

“It was me and Caleb. We just wanted to stuff the run and we executed. I put a move on that little tight end. My coach put me in the right position,” Iosefa said.

Both teams had already qualified for the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

“They did a hell of a job. They kind of surprised us with their run. We practiced for their pass all week and they ran it at us,” Farrington coach Daniel Sanchez said. “They faced a lot of adversity in the beginning of the year. They came out and did a hell of a job. Congratulations to them and we wish them the best at states.”

The first half was chock full of offensive action. Waipahu had a two-touchdown lead before a turnover helped Farrington claw within 27-20 before intermission.

A 32-yard punt return by Eric Stephens set up the Marauders at the Farrington 16-yard line. On the next play, Elijah Mendoza found Chazen Rodillas-Vesido for a 16-yard TD strike. On the PAT, Waipahu lined up in a centipede formation, then shifted into a jumbo formation but was stopped short of the goal line.

Farrington responded with a nine-play, 67-yard drive to pay dirt. MJ Moreno found Chansen Smith near the far sideline, and he eluded two Governors for a 16-yard TD. The Govs then scored out of a muddle-huddle formation for a 2-point run by Donivan Bergantinos, taking an 8-6 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter.

On Waipahu’s second play on the ensuing series, Mendoza spiraled a dart to Jayden Chanel in stride for a 59-yard TD. The Marauders led 12-8 with 4:37 to go in the first quarter.

Waipahu’s hurry-up tempo was effective. Mendoza found Chanel again for a 13-yard TD near the right pylon. After Tai Aipia-Barrett weaved up the middle for a 2-point run out of the classic “flamingo” formation with linemen and receivers split to either sideline, the Marauders had a 20-8 lead with 9.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

A 41-yard kick return by Jacob Talamoa led to a quick drive and a 1-yard TD run by Talamoa. Farrington was within 20-14 with 10:38 left in the first half.

The Marauders drove 84 yards in 10 plays, sparked by a 33-yard bomb from Mendoza to Stephens. On the next snap, Faafetai Failauga blasted in from the 1-yard line for a TD. Waipahu led 27-14 with 7:54 to go in the first half.

Lauititi Liufau’s interception and 30-yard return set up Farrington at the Waipahu 20-yard line. Two plays later, Talamoa scored around left end from 16 yards out, but he was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after scoring. Farrington was penalized 15 yards on the PAT, and the pass attempt was picked off in the end zone. It was 27-20 with 4:09 remaining in the first half.

Farrington drove to the Waipahu 2-yard line, but the Marauders made a goal-line stand against Mikaele on fourth and goal. That pivotal stop sparked Waipahu’s 99-yard scoring drive. The Marauders gashed Farrington up the gut with Failauga carrying the ball. He had seven carries for 57 yards during the drive, including a 10-yard TD run that pushed Waipahu’s edge to 34-20 with 10:49 remaining.

A 62-yard kick return by Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno plus a personal foul by Waipahu set up Farrington at the Marauders’ 22-yard line. Three plays later, Mikaele scored on a 3-yard run. The Govs’ 2-point run attempt by Moreno was stuffed, leaving Waipahu with an eight-point lead.

The Marauders kept handing the ball to Failauga and drove to the Farrington 22-yard line. Mendoza and Failauga fumbled the next exchange, recovered by Failauga at the 21-yard line. Farrington’s Anelu Lafaele was injured on the play with 6:30 to go.

On fourth-and-2, Mendoza fired a quick pass to Aipia-Barrett, who was nearly tackled, then rocketed down the right sideline for a 22-yard TD. Waipahu led 41-26 with 6:04 remaining.

A 57-yard interception return to the end zone by Elijah Nahoopii sealed Waipahu’s victory with 1:41 left.