Column: Hawaii’s urgent need for care economy

For years, I have been a family advocate, working to promote policies that support the well-being of our families and the communities they call home. I am convinced that it’s time to refocus our efforts on creating a robust “care economy” in Hawaii. This means making substantial investments in childcare and paid family leave, as these are the pillars on which a thriving, equitable future is built.

Building a care economy means understanding that the ability to care for newborns, elderly parents, sick or disabled family members — is a human right. Coming out of the pandemic, it is evident that the care economy can no longer be overlooked.

Everyone needs care at some point in their life. Currently in Hawaii, zero employees have the legal right to paid family and medical leave, and it is both difficult and expensive to find quality childcare. The discussion around care is so much more than dollars and cents but rather a deserved shift in the definition and value of “care” and what that means for families, employers, and our economy.

Now is the time for Hawaii to put policies in place that help strengthen all components of a viable care economy. Many of us live in multigenerational households with both our children and aging parents. There is a very real combined pressure for the sandwich generation, delicately balancing these responsibilities along with work commitments.

Child care is a vital aspect of our care economy and also lays the foundation for a child’s future success. With the cost of living as high as it is, parents often need to work full-time to make ends meet. However, without reliable care options, parents, particularly mothers, may be forced to leave the workforce, hindering their career progression and financial stability. Creating a robust childcare infrastructure will not only ease the financial burden on families but also allow parents to pursue their career goals and provide for their children’s future.

We must also address the critical need for paid family leave in Hawaii. Taking care of our loved ones is a deeply held value. However, many families are faced with the difficult choice of either caring for a sick family member or a newborn child and losing their job. Paid family leave allows workers to take the time they need to care for their families without sacrificing their livelihoods. It is an investment in the well-being of our families and a recognition of the importance of work-life balance.

Paid family leave is not only a matter of compassion but also one of economic sense. It reduces the burden on the social safety net and prevents families from falling into poverty. By providing paid family leave, we can ensure that individuals can care for their loved ones without jeopardizing their financial security, which ultimately leads to stronger, more stable families.

Building a care economy in Hawaii is not only an investment in our families but also in our future. It fosters economic stability, supports the workforce, and allows parents to provide the best for their children. It is a testament to our values as a community that cherishes ohana and to our commitment to creating a Hawaii where every family has the opportunity to thrive. By prioritizing child care and paid family leave, we are taking a significant step toward building a stronger future for Hawaii.

Deborah Zysman is executive director of the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network.