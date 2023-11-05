Letter: Tuberville’s tactics imperil U.S. security

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There have been scores of ignorant and ludicrous so-called lawmakers in U.S. history, but I have never known anyone close to U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville in that regard.

Tuberville is a hostage taker just like Hamas, but he is worse in a sense that what he is taking hostage is not presumably enemy people, but national security that protects hundreds of millions of American people.

What is his motive for this ridiculous and irresponsible behavior? All I can think of is nothing but personal ideology. If so, who cares about a football coach-turned-senator’s ideology? What does abortion have to do with military promotions?

National security is not a football game. Once you push a wrong button, it’s not just a football game you lose. It can result in irreversible national catastrophe.

I implore him: Please sober up and do the job for which you were elected. Your personal ideology, whether right or wrong, is totally irrelevant when it comes to national interests.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

