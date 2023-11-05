comscore Editorial: Help get Oahu ready for climate-change policies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Help get Oahu ready for climate-change policies

  • Today

Honolulu’s first-ever climate adaptation strategy, “Climate Ready O‘ahu,” is being rolled out to the public this month in draft form. Public attention and input is urgently necessary, because Oahu and its residents are certainly not “climate ready” today. Read more

