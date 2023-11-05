comscore Homesharing Hawai‘i aims to connect older and younger generations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

Homesharing Hawai‘i aims to connect older and younger generations

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Martha Ross, left, and Leanna Bair spend some leisure time in the living room. Bair, 25, pays $600 a month to live the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kailua with Ross.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Martha Ross, left, and Leanna Bair spend some leisure time in the living room. Bair, 25, pays $600 a month to live the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kailua with Ross.

  • COURTESY HOMESHARING HAWAI‘I Homeowner Rose Calma, left, shared her home with Ocean Tennant-McCubbin in November 2019. They were an early pairing for Homesharing Hawai‘i.

    COURTESY HOMESHARING HAWAI‘I

    Homeowner Rose Calma, left, shared her home with Ocean Tennant-McCubbin in November 2019. They were an early pairing for Homesharing Hawai‘i.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Martha Ross, left, director of Homesharing Hawai‘i, invited her niece, Leanna Bair from Maine, to live with her in Kailua. The two share cooking and kitchen duties.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Martha Ross, left, director of Homesharing Hawai‘i, invited her niece, Leanna Bair from Maine, to live with her in Kailua. The two share cooking and kitchen duties.

When there’s a generation gap between roommates of about 40 years, their differences might seem too problematic for a peaceful co-existence, but Catherine Graham of Alewa Heights enjoys having a young person around. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii contestants advance on ‘The Voice’

Scroll Up