Homesharing Hawai‘i aims to connect older and younger generations
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Martha Ross, left, and Leanna Bair spend some leisure time in the living room. Bair, 25, pays $600 a month to live the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kailua with Ross.
COURTESY HOMESHARING HAWAI‘I
Homeowner Rose Calma, left, shared her home with Ocean Tennant-McCubbin in November 2019. They were an early pairing for Homesharing Hawai‘i.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Martha Ross, left, director of Homesharing Hawai‘i, invited her niece, Leanna Bair from Maine, to live with her in Kailua. The two share cooking and kitchen duties.
