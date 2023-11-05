comscore EPA challenge: Removal of EV, solar wall batteries in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
EPA challenge: Removal of EV, solar wall batteries in Lahaina

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working to safely remove electric and hybrid car batteries and solar system batteries from the Lahaina burn zone. Pictured are battery cells inside a lithium-ion battery in Lahaina.

    U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working to safely remove electric and hybrid car batteries and solar system batteries from the Lahaina burn zone. Pictured are battery cells inside a lithium-ion battery in Lahaina.

  • U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY Workers prepare to remove a lithium-ion battery from a car in Lahaina.

    U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

    Workers prepare to remove a lithium-ion battery from a car in Lahaina.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maui County are on a mission to find and remove as many electric vehicle batteries as possible from the Lahaina burn zone. Read more

