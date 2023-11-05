comscore Hawaii Herald to publish its last edition Dec. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Herald to publish its last edition Dec. 1

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

After serving its community for 43 years, the Hawaii Herald will publish its final issue on Dec. 1, according to an email statement by Hawaii Herald Editor Kristen Nemoto Jay. Read more

