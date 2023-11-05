Hawaii Herald to publish its last edition Dec. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After serving its community for 43 years, the Hawaii Herald will publish its final issue on Dec. 1, according to an email statement by Hawaii Herald Editor Kristen Nemoto Jay.

The online and print news outlet has been connected with several different publications since Hawaii Hochi and Hawaii Herald founder, Fred Kin­zaburo Makino, created the name in October 1942, according to the publication’s website.

“We are so sad to report this sudden news and apologize for its abruptness,” Jay wrote in the email statement. “We knew this day would come, just thought we would have more time and warning.”

Jay expressed her sadness regarding the paper’s imminent closure and added that the publication’s last “beacon of hope” would be to find a buyer before the end of the year.

“It’s a long shot but we’re going to at least try,” she wrote.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.