comscore Job, housing insecurities mount as Maui tourism disaster adds to devastation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Job, housing insecurities mount as Maui tourism disaster adds to devastation

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Danae Marin, top, a family friend of artist Phillip Sabado, assisted customer Cindy Sasada, of Kahului, right, during the 10th annual Made in Maui County Festival on Friday in Kahului. Artisans, entrepreneurs and manufacturers were selected for their exquisite craftsmanship and unique offerings in an effort to support the local economy.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Danae Marin, top, a family friend of artist Phillip Sabado, assisted customer Cindy Sasada, of Kahului, right, during the 10th annual Made in Maui County Festival on Friday in Kahului. Artisans, entrepreneurs and manufacturers were selected for their exquisite craftsmanship and unique offerings in an effort to support the local economy.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man is seen outside the state unemployment insurance office in Wailuku on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A man is seen outside the state unemployment insurance office in Wailuku on Friday.

Tourism reopened to all of Maui Wednesday but the economic fallout from the Aug. 8 wildfires in Maui, the deadliest in modern U.S. history, is still unfolding and recovery is unlikely to come soon enough to stem all of the pain points. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 18-22, 2023

Scroll Up