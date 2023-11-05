comscore Man, 32, charged with assault, unauthorized entry into a vehicle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 32, charged with assault, unauthorized entry into a vehicle

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii island police arrested and charged 32-year-old Jerome Leader of Hilo with assault and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle following a violent incident in downtown Hilo that left a man seriously injured Thursday morning. Read more

