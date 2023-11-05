Mililani Mauka fire grows to 1,300 acres

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Fire Department reported continued success Saturday in its fight against the Mililani Mauka wildfire.

However, the battle being fought on steep, mountainous terrain now involves a larger blaze.

On Saturday afternoon, HFD Capt. Jaimie Song said the fire had grown to 1,300 acres from 1,100 acres but noted the blaze was still 70% contained.

The main portion of the fire is roughly 4 miles southeast of Mililani Mauka.

“No structures are threatened and no evacuation orders are in place,” Song said.

Four air assets were making air drops, which resumed at 7:12 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Two ground crews are building a fire line near the Mililani Mauka community as a preventative measure,” Song added.

One HFD helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft and one contracted U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service helicopter were part of the aerial firefighting effort.

The National Weather Serv­ice on Saturday issued a red flag warning due to the expected strong trade­winds and relatively low humidity from 10 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Monday evening.

The Mililani Mauka Wildfire Incident Management Team has been working with the National Weather Serv­ice as the firefight has gone on to closely monitor weather systems.

In addition, the Mendo­cino Interagency Hotshot crew and the Six Rivers Wildland Fire Module were tasked with building a fire line in an effort to prevent flames from spreading toward Mililani Mauka.

Contingency plans are in place should winds increase and significantly affect fire behavior.

Meanwhile, the city Department of Emergency Management — which coordinates preparedness and response plans during emergencies — is also keeping an eye on the Mili­lani Mauka blaze.

“We are actively monitoring the situation,” DEM spokesperson Molly Pierce said Saturday. “If the situation warrants, we will activate the emergency operations center.”

She added that action would only occur if conditions deteriorate — namely, if wind speeds increase or if the fire changes course and heads back toward populated areas.

“Right now it’s still burning way up in the mountains, so it is not an active threat,” Pierce said.

The state Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch also continues to monitor air quality. Air quality inquiries can be routed directly to the Clean Air Branch at 808-586-4417.

For anyone who may be affected by the smoke, the HFD recommends that they shelter in place or within a place that offers air conditioning. If anyone is experiencing difficulty breathing, call 911 immediately.

Today is the seventh day of the firefighting effort against the wildland blaze that has sent smoke and ash to nearby communities in West and Central Oahu.