comscore Officials aim to release alala on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Officials aim to release alala on Maui

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • SAN DIEGO ZOO / 2016 The nearly extinct Hawaiian crow, or alala, has demonstrated the ability to use tools, which is an exceptionally rare skill in the animal kingdom.

    SAN DIEGO ZOO / 2016

    The nearly extinct Hawaiian crow, or alala, has demonstrated the ability to use tools, which is an exceptionally rare skill in the animal kingdom.

  • SAN DIEGO ZOO / 2016 A public meeting regarding the release of the alala on Maui will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kula Community Center.

    SAN DIEGO ZOO / 2016

    A public meeting regarding the release of the alala on Maui will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kula Community Center.

Following recent failed releases of the Hawaiian crow into the bird’s historical home of Hawaii island, officials are aiming for better success on the island of Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 18-22, 2023

Scroll Up