Statewide Arbor Day events begin
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Councilmember Radiant Cordero, left, mulched a tree along with students from Navy Hale Keiki School in honor of Arbor Day in 2021.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree