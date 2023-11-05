Statewide Arbor Day events begin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Across the state, Arbor Day celebrations are scheduled to take place today and throughout November, in celebration of the globally recognized holiday that celebrates the planting of trees.

This year’s celebrations will include Molokai’s first Arbor Day event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Maui’s celebrations will address firewise landscaping, as well as post-fire tree and plant questions, according to a Department of Land and Natural Resources news release.

“It’s the one day per year where we really get to celebrate trees and get to be around all your fellow tree-loving people,” said Heather McMillen, DLNR’s Hawaii State Urban Forester and coordinator of Kaulunani, Urban & Community Forestry Program. “Having this designated on one day gives everyone a chance to rally around that shared value and concentrate activities so that we can all support each other and do something memorable.”

The annual occasion, which is recognized on the first Saturday of November, has been celebrated in Hawaii since 1905, according to the DLNR website. The month marks the start of the rainy season in the state, unlike many mainland states that have their Arbor Day designated in April, McMillen said.

November is also around the time makahiki season begins. It marks a time for reflection and harvesting, making Arbor Day even more fitting this time of year in Hawaii, she said.

Ali Lucas, programs manager for Molokai Land Trust, which is hosting today’s Arbor Day event in partnership with Kaulunani, said that the occasion is important because it dedicates a time for people to give back to the land.

“Typically in our society, we’re consumers and we take a lot out,” Lucas said. “So working with native plants and getting them out to the community is really important.”

Whether you decide to pick up a tree from one of the many statewide Arbor Day events or plant a tree from scratch, Lucas recommends celebrating the occasion by spending quality time with your plants and treating them like you would a family member.

And for those looking to celebrate without planting something entirely new, McMillen offered alternative ways to show your trees appreciation.

“Take care of your trees,” she said. “Go out and see if they need to be pruned, make sure they’re well watered, if they need to be mulched. Just give the trees the care that they deserve.”

To learn more about events happening throughout the month of November, visit DLNR’s website at tinyurl.com/2p9rx3zu.

Get involved

Hawaii State Parks will host native tree planting and restoration work today, along with a free fruit tree and plant giveaway while supplies last. The event will take place 8:30 a.m. to noon today at Sand Island State Recreation Area. Register at rb.gy/7luigw.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.