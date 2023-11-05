comscore Statewide Arbor Day events begin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Statewide Arbor Day events begin

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Councilmember Radiant Cordero, left, mulched a tree along with students from Navy Hale Keiki School in honor of Arbor Day in 2021.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Councilmember Radiant Cordero, left, mulched a tree along with students from Navy Hale Keiki School in honor of Arbor Day in 2021.

Across the state, Arbor Day celebrations are scheduled to take place today and throughout November, in celebration of the globally recognized holiday that celebrates the planting of trees. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 18-22, 2023

Scroll Up