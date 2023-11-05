‘Bows turn road woes into a road whoa
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
TREVOR CAMELLO, UH ATHLETICS
UH defensive lineman Elijah Robinson put a hit on Nevada quarterback AJ Bianco.
TREVOR CAMELLO, UH ATHLETICS
UH defensive lineman Anthony Sagapolutele celebrated a play for the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday against Nevada.
-
TREVOR CAMELLO, UH ATHLETICS
UH linebacker Isaiah Tufaga forced a fumble on Saturday in Reno, Nev.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree