comscore Dave Reardon: Warriors get a road win in a place where they have struggled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Dave Reardon: Warriors get a road win in a place where they have struggled

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

Saturday’s victory could be a turning point for the University of Hawaii football team. Too bad there are just three games left. Read more

Previous Story
Cal Poly defeats Wahine, breaking Hawaii’s 5-match winning streak
Next Story
Television and radio – November 5, 2023

Scroll Up