Dave Reardon: Warriors get a road win in a place where they have struggled

Saturday’s victory could be a turning point for the University of Hawaii football team. Too bad there are just three games left.

For the first time in their 10 outings this season, the Rainbow Warriors grabbed the initiative, turned it into sustained momentum, and on the rare occasions they lost it, grabbed it back quickly.

The result was a 27-14 victory at Nevada full of many firsts: first Mountain West win of 2023, first road triumph in second-year head coach Timmy Chang’s tenure, first time the Warriors never trailed during a game this season.

To keep things in perspective, though, this was one of UH’s weakest opponents on its schedule. Including the last part of the 2022 season and beginning of this one, the Wolf Pack had a nation-leading 16-game losing streak.

But Nevada finally broke that slump last month and went into Saturday with two wins in a row, making it a 31⁄2-point favorite against the Warriors. While UH was being embarrassed at New Mexico 42-21 and then on homecoming by San Jose State 35-0, the Wolf Pack were beating San Diego State 6-0 and the Lobos 34-24.

Less recent history at Mackay Stadium did not bode well for the ’Bows, either. Hawaii had won just once in its seven visits to Reno since 2007, the year the Warriors went undefeated in the regular season. Even then, they had to battle back and make a game-winning field goal with a few seconds left (twice).

With all of that being said, it should be easy for us to agree that the 2023 Nevada team is not very good. But when you’ve lost four in a row, a win is a win, and the Warriors played well to stop it from becoming five in a row. And, summing things up, there was a lot for fans to like and the team to gain confidence from.

But how much will that transfer to this week at the Ching Complex against an angry Air Force team that was unbeaten before taking a 23-3 pounding from rival Army?

This time at Reno, two field goals both counted. Matthew Shipley hit a career-long 50-yarder to give UH a 3-0 lead. He matched it with another 50-yarder in the fourth quarter to help ensure the win.

As was almost everything for Hawaii, special teams were a plus — except for Steven McBride’s fumble on a punt return that led to the game’s most anxious moments for the Warriors. It gave Nevada a short field, and back-to-back personal fouls on Virdel Edwards II set up a touchdown that cut Hawaii’s lead to 24-14 with an entire quarter left to play.

That was Hawaii’s only turnover and the Wolf Pack had two. A fumble forced by Isaiah Tufaga and Peter Manuma’s interception deep in Wolf Pack territory led to 10 Hawaii points.

That’s not even counting the Warriors’ goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter, when UH turned Nevada away with no points, its 13-point lead intact with less than seven minutes left.

Nevada mustered nothing the rest of the way, even when a Warriors punt after the red zone stand gave it the ball at midfield. The Pack went o-for-3 on fourth downs, all in the fourth quarter. It was no coincidence Hawaii’s defense had a lot left in the tank late — controlling time of possession will do that for you.

This had to be especially satisfying, since AJ Bianco — the Saint Louis School quarterback who de-committed from UH two years ago to go to Nevada — entered late in the first half and played the rest of the way.

Bianco had a few good moments, but the Warriors’ Brayden Schager was steady throughout, with 203 passing yards, including two more touchdowns to Pofele Ashlock.

For the first time this season against an FBS team, UH consistently controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

That was key to finally putting a solid ground game together, with 136 yards, and six sacks on defense.

They still didn’t score in the first quarter, but this time their opponent did not either — and Hawaii moved the chains early. Although the first 15 minutes ended with a scoreless tie, UH was significantly better, with 81 yards and five first downs to Nevada’s 25 yards and two first downs.

It was a sign of things to come on this day, against this team.

Now, can it extend down the stretch of this season against stronger competition?