Defense lifts Hawaii to their first road win under coach Chang

RENO, NEV. >> A boisterous visitors’ locker room became even louder with the chants of “S-T-P! … S-T-P! … S-T-P!”

“He’s our special teams … presence,” Hawaii long-snapper Solomon Landrum said of kicker/punter Matthew Shipley.

In Saturday’s 27-14 road victory over Nevada, Shipley became the first Rainbow Warrior to convert two 50-yard field goals in a game.

“It was like every other kick,” Shipley said. “It doesn’t feel much different. It’s a bit farther, but it’s the same as every other kick. You go through the same routine.”

By going 2-for-2, Shipley surpassed Jason Elam as the most accurate field-goal kicker in the program’s history. In four UH seasons, Shipley has converted 79.1% (53-for-67). Elam, who went on to play 17 NFL seasons, was 79%.

“The kid’s incredible,” UH special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield said. “He’s unbelievable. It’s hard to find special ones like that. The previous staff did a really good job recruiting him. I just lucked in coaching him for a couple years.”

Michael Ghobrial, who coached special teams under Nick Rolovich in 2019, was instrumental in signing Shipley. But Shipley never played for Rolovich. When Shipley enrolled at UH in June 2020, Todd Graham was the head coach and the world was in a pandemic. Shipley was 8-for-14 on field-goal attempts in 2020.

“You came a long way,” holder Ben Falck said to Shipley.

“I was just 18 years old, like any other kid trying to figure it out,” Shipley said. “I figured it out quickly after the first season.”

There was concern about Shipley’s availability this season after he suffered a back injury while training and underwent surgery in April. “I recovered two months earlier than expected,” said Shipley, who has not missed a practice or game since training camp opened in July.

Landrum, Falck and Shipley have bonded as the snap-hold-kick trifecta. “Our line does a good job holding up, and we do what we practice every day,” Landrum said. “It’s good to execute it in a game.”

During warmups on Saturday, Shipley practiced kicking field goals from 65 yards. “I was trying to get a feel for it,” Shipley said, referencing the thinner air at Reno’s 4,505-foot elevation. “In altitude, there’s more distance on the ball. In that aspect, it was a lot easier.”

Landrum said he was confident when Shipley began pacing off his approach.

“No doubt,” Landrum said of the 50-yarders. “We knew he would make them.”

“He’s so consistent, it’s kind of remarkable,” Falck said of Shipley’s 11-for-12 accuracy this season.

Sheffield said he envisions Shipley continuing to kick after his UH career ends.

“The National Football League needs to take notice,” Sheffield said. “He’s coming, and he’s going to do a really good job at the next level.”

FIRST QUARTER

No scoring

SECOND QUARTER

HAWAII

>> FG Matthew Shipley 50. >> Drive: 6 plays, 20 yards,

1:58 elapsed time. >> Time: 12:55. Score: Hawaii 3, Nevada 0

HAWAII

>> Dalen Morris 1 run. Shipley kick.

>> Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 4:25 elapsed time.

>> Time: 3:54. Score: Hawaii 10, Nevada 0

HAWAII

>> Pofele Ashlock 26 pass from Brayden Schager.

Shipley kick.

>> Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards, 2:22 elapsed time.

>> Time: 0:17. Score: Hawaii 17, Nevada 0

THIRD QUARTER

NEVADA

>> Sean Dollars 2 run. Brandon Talton kick.

>> Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 2:47 elapsed time.

>> Time: 9:27. Score: Hawaii 17, Nevada 7

HAWAII

>> Ashlock 5 pass from Schag- er. Shipley kick.

>> Drive: 2 plays, 5 yards, 0:10 elapsed time.

>> Time: 7:13 Score:

Hawaii 24, Nevada 7

NEVADA

>> Dollars 7 run. Talton kick. >> Drive: 2 plays, 29 yards,

0:11 elapsed time. >> Time: 2:52. Score:

Hawaii 24, Nevada 14

FOURTH QUARTER

HAWAII

>> FG. Shipley 50.

>> Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards,

5:04 elapsed time. >> Time: 12:41. Score:

Hawaii 27, Nevada 14

TEAM STATISTICS

UH NEV

First downs

Total Net Yards

Rushes-yards 35-136 41-123

0 17 7 3 — 27 0 0140—14

AIR FORCE

NOV. 11

6 P.M. CHING COMPLEX

WYOMING

Passing

Punt Returns

Kickoff Returns

Int. Ret.

C-Att-Int

Sk-Yards Lost

Punts

Fumbles-Lost

Penalties-Yards 9-92 6-43 Time of Poss. 33:10 26:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Hawaii, Sims 11- 65, Schager 11-49, Bryant-Le- lei 5-14, Vaipulu 3-9, Morris 3-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Nevada, Bianco 15-62, Dollars 16-55, B.Lewis 5-11, Badolato-Birdsell 1-(minus 2), Bell 4-(minus 3). PASSING—Hawaii, Schager 21-38-0-203. Nevada, Bianco 5-15-1-76, B.Lewis 1-8-0-36. RECEIVING—Hawaii, Ashlock 9-87, McBride 4-52, Cenacle 4-37, Pupunu 1-11, Nishiga-

ya 1-9, Perry 1-8, C.Hines 1-(minus 1). Nevada, Campbell 4-88, Zeidler 1-21, Jackson 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS— None.