Cole and Halpern take state cross country titles

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Kekaihu- lali Halpern of Hilo rested on the grass after winning the girls state championship. The ‘Iolani boys and Punahou girls won the team titles.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani’s Yuta Cole, top right, and Campbell’s Ari Smith picked up their rivalry from the OIA championships a week earlier and finished 1-2 at the state cross country championships Saturday at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

On a tough day for running, Yuta Cole of Kalani and Kekaihulali Halpern of Hilo became high school cross country state champions on Saturday morning by overcoming additional adversity and posting decisive wins. Read more

