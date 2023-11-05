Cole and Halpern take state cross country titles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Kekaihu- lali Halpern of Hilo rested on the grass after winning the girls state championship. The ‘Iolani boys and Punahou girls won the team titles.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kalani’s Yuta Cole, top right, and Campbell’s Ari Smith picked up their rivalry from the OIA championships a week earlier and finished 1-2 at the state cross country championships Saturday at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.