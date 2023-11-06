comscore Letter: Case, others should’ve expelled lying Santos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Case, others should’ve expelled lying Santos

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case needs to explain his “no” vote on the resolution to expel U.S. Rep George Santos from Congress. Waiting for the Ethics Commission investigation results to be released is not a valid reason. Read more

