Letter: Case, others should’ve expelled lying Santos

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case needs to explain his “no” vote on the resolution to expel U.S. Rep George Santos from Congress. Waiting for the Ethics Commission investigation results to be released is not a valid reason.

Santos has well-documented issues with the truth. Some humorous (he was a star player on his college volleyball team) and some more problematic (claiming to have attended college he didn’t, charity work that didn’t happen, and working at firms that have no record of him being there). The chronic lying is one thing, but federal indictments for wire fraud, money laundering, theft of funds and making materially false statements take it to the next level.

I get it, in America everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. However Congress is not a court of law and at some point, it needs to decide enough is enough. Apparently Rep. Case has not reached that point. Perhaps we need someone in that seat who will do a better job holding fellow Congress members accountable for their actions.

Steve Miller

Makiki

