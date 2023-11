Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The biggest and trendiest cities in the world — London, New York, Paris — are all walkable cities. It’s simple and common to get around without any need for a car. Read more

The biggest and trendiest cities in the world — London, New York, Paris — are all walkable cities. It’s simple and common to get around without any need for a car. Why isn’t Honolulu able to compete with these cities?

Here’s why: Oahu residents illegally park in bike lanes, severely limiting their efficacy. Sidewalks vanish into thin air, ending without notice. The ones that do exist are narrow, bumpy and treacherous. Cars whiz past, going far above the speed limit, endangering the few pedestrians who dare brave the sidewalks.

I’m not naive enough to believe that this issue will be resolved overnight. But I do think we should make some effort to not inhibit the few brave souls who travel on bikes or by foot.

So I urge you, residents, obey traffic laws and don’t park in bike lanes — it’s not that hard.

Calista Yap

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter