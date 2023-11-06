Letter: Outsourcing not good for local companies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the past month, I’ve had to reach out to four different “local” companies, only to be redirected to someone on the mainland or foreign country who then reroutes these calls back to the first number I called. HMSA, Zippy’s, Hawaiian Airlines and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union. Read more

Here we are saying we need to keep locals here, and yet we have outsourced many jobs. Not to mention that many of those on the other line are difficult to understand, and are basically instructed to place us back in the voicemail loop. I was on the phone for 45 minutes the other day trying to reach someone in the credit union. After being answered by the call center twice, I am still waiting! Help!

Joslynn Ojiri

Kaneohe

