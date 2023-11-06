comscore Letter: Outsourcing not good for local companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Outsourcing not good for local companies

In the past month, I’ve had to reach out to four different “local” companies, only to be redirected to someone on the mainland or foreign country who then reroutes these calls back to the first number I called. HMSA, Zippy’s, Hawaiian Airlines and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union. Read more

