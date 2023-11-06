Letter: With strong track record, Biden earns second term

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to several polls, the number of Democrats expressing “deep concerns” over President Joe Biden’s chances of getting reelected because of his age, is rising. While the president’s age is a valid concern, it should not be used as a litmus test to determine mental competency. Performance should be the determining factor.

Democrats should stop whining and instead, devote their time to reminding the American people about Biden’s massive and historic accomplishments, which include the American Rescue Plan, the Build Back Better Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which have provided relief and recovery to millions of Americans.

In addition, his employment-generating policies as reflected in the jobs and wage growth have turned an anemic economy into a vibrant one. Such accomplishments are proof that Biden has been a strong and successful president. Therefore, he deserves a second term.

Democrats should be more concerned about the threat of authoritarianism, election denialism and extremism emanating from the Republicans, who continue to spew vitriolic rhetoric to advance their agenda of destroying the core pillar of democracy.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

