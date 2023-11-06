comscore Letter: With strong track record, Biden earns second term | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: With strong track record, Biden earns second term

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

According to several polls, the number of Democrats expressing “deep concerns” over President Joe Biden’s chances of getting reelected because of his age, is rising. Read more

