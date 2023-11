Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The median price of a single-family house on Oahu has topped $1 million again — at $1.09 million, that’s a 4% increase from a year ago, according to local real estate firm, Locations. The median condo price, meanwhile, dipped by 1% to $513,200. Those medians represent a roughly 6% increase from the year’s start.

At those prices, and with 30-year mortgage rates near 8%, good luck to Hawaii home seekers. They’ll need it.