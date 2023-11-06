comscore Off the news: Middling grade for students’ test scores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Middling grade for students’ test scores

Hawaii public schools’ Strive HI Performance System reports are in for 2022-23 — and well, they could be worse. On a statewide basis, language arts proficiency held steady at 52%, while math proficiency among students increased by two points: to 40%. Ouch. Read more

