Lahaina fire creates unknowns for Maui whale season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahaina fire creates unknowns for Maui whale season

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Whale-watching vessels, including one owned by Pacwhale Eco-Adventures, right, were moored at Maalaea Harbor on Sunday in Maalaea, Hawaii. Whale-­watching tours — a staple of winter vacationers to Maui — may be the hot ticket as much of the island’s commercial tour fleet was wiped out in the wildfire.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A model of a humpback whale was seen Sunday inside a whale-watching vessel owned by Pacwhale Eco-­Adventures at Maalaea Harbor.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

At least 80 boats moored in Lahaina Small Boat Harbor were destroyed by the Aug. 8 inferno, including 45 commercial permit holders, a group that represents 50% or more of Maui’s tour boat operators. Read more

