comscore Manufactured compostable waste to be accepted in Oahu’s green recycling bins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Manufactured compostable waste to be accepted in Oahu’s green recycling bins

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bill 47, introduced by Council members Matt Weyer and Radiant Cordero, will take effect April 1, 2025. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023

Scroll Up