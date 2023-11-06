comscore Mililani Mauka fire 85% contained amid challenging red-flag weather | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mililani Mauka fire 85% contained amid challenging red-flag weather

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR Above, firefighters from California met Sunday before working on a preventive fire line near Mililani Mauka.

  • COURTESY PHOTO At top, the glow from the Mililani Mauka fire could be seen against a sunset sky Saturday on Hainole Place.

Officials were concerned about a high-wind advisory in effect for the eastern islands, with winds strengthening statewide overnight and gusts of up to 50 mph possible through today. Read more

