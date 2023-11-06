Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023 Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Oct. 27-Nov. 2 >> Kayla Nichole Baird and Jarrod Trahern Woodland >> Deborah Renee Balmilero and Therese Perez Baraquio >> Randall Donovan Basso and Ann Xuan Dinh >> Mario Lorenzo Bonoan and Alyssa Janine San Gabriel >> Sherry Ann Bayya Bulseco and Justin Kaeo Alverio >> Cody Hiroshi Kaleikini Fernandez and Tracline Kainani ‘Alohilohi Ka Mea ‘I ‘O Makamae Sueyoshi-Botelho >> Collin Patrick Flynn and Andrea Monserrat Zubiri Blanco >> Keiflyn Amanda Freitas and Thomas Gordan Dunning >> Michael Paul Gaudioso and Kelly Marie Giacomaro >> Andrew James Havasi and Rebecca Leigh Horton >> Melissa Ibarra Soto and Erick Garcia Estrada >> Christine R. Jackson and Robert Lewis Cozine Jr. >> Krystal Leanne Krout and Daniel Griffenstein Burnett >> Mai Kuroda and Chuck Branson Gomes >> Yang Li and Meiyun Lin >> Thomas Joseph Long and Molly Ada Turner >> Joshua Thomas Marone and Tiziana Kaitlin-Chenithia Skinner >> Peter Jacob Miller and Christina Marie Payne >> Ruben Mora and Debbie Louise Sanchez Tapia >> Landen Mitsuyoshi Murakami and Sarah Malulani Uchida >> Jordyn Ashley Murray Diaz and Ethan Edward Etchebarren >> Brendan Paul Nagle and Rachel Ann Ferguson >> Tyler Yoshio Nitahara and Brianne Kehau Yamada >> Blake Thomas Phelps and Catherine Sulufaleese Ioane >> Audrey Rock and Frederick Chayer >> Samantha Noelani Sahlin and Kainoa Alan Vahey >> Justin Tyler Savage and Roberto Esquilin-Garcia >> Jeremiah James Sellers and Ashley Ann Mosier >> Michael Javier Silva-Nash and Jordan Bryant Ford >> Brittany Kelly Reyes Smith and Michael Peter Padalino >> Corey Wayne Smith and Tara Nalani Sullivan >> John Christopher Spear and Elvira Salvador Bumanglag >> Courtney Alexis Stanczak and Andrew David Opitz >> Devany Haley Suarez and Josue Agustin Hernandez >> Yibo Wang and Xiaoyue Xu BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Oct. 27-Nov. 2 >> Joemae Anne Queja Adres >> Moroni Kaweloape‘ekoa Kaleiali‘i Ang Baldwin >> Brighton Alaka‘i Bishaw >> Thea Wren Burk >> Patra Dong >> Harper Jolie Ha >> Henry Braxton Kahuali‘iokalani Helekahi >> Ethan Lee >> Noah Benjamin ‘Onipa‘a Lewis >> Ellie Akari Nakanishi >> Leila Amaya Nakanishi >> Kalea Nalani Olivares >> Kawehionalani Ku‘uleimakamae Ahia Oshima >> Ipoihanaumakai Sage Paro-Amina >> Zayd Ko‘iawe Rabia >> Kailie Kadosaki Arocan Suzuki >> Ellington Larose Vizzier >> Harper Ellis Zahnd Previous Story Job, housing insecurities mount as Maui tourism disaster adds to devastation