How Hawaii players fared in the NFL on Week 9

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker in the loss to the Commanders and was in on six tackles, two of them solo. He forced Brian Robinson to fumble in the second quarter to give the Patriots a short field that led to a touchdown. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai,Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker in the loss to the Commanders and was in on six tackles, two of them solo. He forced Brian Robinson to fumble in the second quarter to give the Patriots a short field that led to a touchdown.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was not active for the win over the Bears. He has been inactive for two straight weeks.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times for an average of 48.2 yards with three inside the 20 and a long of 61 in the win over the Panthers. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals and three extra point tries.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Steelers defensive lineman: Was inactive for the win over the Titans on Thursday. He has been inactive for four weeks now and has not appeared in a game with his new team.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Will play against the New York Jets tonight, his fifth appearance on Monday Night Football. His teams are 3-1 in the prime time game.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was inactive for the win over the Seahawks.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Colts and was in on a tackle in the fourth quarter. He was penalized for tripping on a punt in the third quarter that cost Carolina 5 yards.

LEILEHUA

Netane Muti, Raiders offensive line: Was activated in the win over the Giants and reported in as an eligible receiver on the goal line package, which helped Josh Jacobs to plunge over the right guard for a touchdown. It was his first action on offense with the Raiders after spending the first three years of his career with Denver.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Panthers, collecting four solo tackles and a sack. He also batted down two passes, hit the quarterback one other time and was flagged for encroachment. Buckner has five sacks this season and 58 in his career.

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made a 50-yard field goal, an extra point and kicked off for two touchbacks before injuring his quadriceps in the win over the Buccaneers. He will have an MRI today. Fairbairn has not missed a game since 2021 when he was on the COVID list.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench in the win over the Bills and caught his only target for 9 yards on Cincinnati’s successful second drive. He has caught every pass thrown his way for three straight games.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig,Steelers offensive line: Came off the bench in Thursday’s win over the Titans but only played four snaps on special teams. He has had exactly four snaps in each of Pittsburgh’s last four games.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Titans on Thursday and played seven snaps on defense and 19 on special teams but didn’t make a tackle. He played in only 9% of the snaps on defense after getting 18% two weeks ago and 13% last week when he had his first career sack.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Suited up but didn’t play in the win over the Cowboys despite starter Jalen Hurts battling a sore knee. The Minnesota Vikings were rumored to be interested in trading for Mariota when Kirk Cousins went down, but the Eagles didn’t want to trade their backup.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 193 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Chiefs. He was sacked three times and ran twice for 7 yards. He threw three straight incompletions with less than two minutes left in the game and was charged with a fumble on a bad snap on fourth down.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury when fellow linebacker Curtis Bolton was eligible to come off it. Bolton took Mauga’s place on the kickoff coverage team and had a tackle in the first quarter. Mauga had just earned a spot as a reserve on defense before getting injured.