comscore How Hawaii players fared in the NFL on Week 9 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

How Hawaii players fared in the NFL on Week 9

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai,Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker in the loss to the Commanders and was in on six tackles, two of them solo. He forced Brian Robinson to fumble in the second quarter to give the Patriots a short field that led to a touchdown. Read more

Previous Story
‘Bows turn road woes into a road whoa
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 6, 2023

Scroll Up