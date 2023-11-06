Scoreboard – November 6, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

CHEERLEADING

Zippy’s/HHSAA State Championships: 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Kapolei at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kamehameha-maui, 4 p.m.; Kahuku at Punahou, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani at Moanalua, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Waipahu vs. Maui Prep, 5 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani. Kau vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; University vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.; games at Kaimuki.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(Record 3-7, 1-4 MWC)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L, 42-21

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! L, 35-0

Nov. 4 at Nevada! W, 27-14

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

!—Mountain West game

TENNIS

UH-UHH-HPU Invitational

Sunday

At UH Tennis Complex

Day 2

Doubles; First Round

Ryo Minakata/Lamar Bartley (UHH) def Quinn Snyder/Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2

Lennard Richter/Riku Ogasawara (HPU) def. Guillaume Tattevin/Cole Kurata, 6-0

Andrew Somerville/Sohta Urano (UH) def. Jeffrey/Luca Matheiowetz (UHH), 6-2

Jim Walder/Jakub Beran (HPU) def. Cian Mcdonnell/Filippo Di Perma (UHH), 6-4

Mile Matic/Adam Vassir (HPU) def Jaime Paquet/Agustine Gentile (UHH), 7-6 (4)

Doubles; Second Round

Quinn Snyder/Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Mile Matic/Adam Vassir (HPU), 7-6 (4)

Ryo Minakata/Lamar Bartley (UHH) def. Andrew Somerviille/Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3

Lennard Richter/Riku Ogasawara (HPU) def. Jeffrey/Luca Matheiowetz (UHH), 6-0

Jim Walder/Jakub Beran (HPU) def. Jaime/Agustine Gentile, 4-1 (ret.)

Dian/Filippo Di Perma (UHH) def Guillaume Tattevin/Cole Kurata, 7-5

Singles

Ryo Minakata (UHH) def. Riku Ogasawara (HPU), 6-2, 6-3

Jakob Beran (HPU) def. Quinn Snyder, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Cian Mcdonnell (UHH), 6-3, 1-0 (ret.)

Jim Walder (HPU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-0 (4)

Jaime Paquet (UHH) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (6)

Yu Jhe Du (UHH) def. Cole Kurata (UH), 6-4, 6-2

Luca Matheiowetz (UHH) def. Bruno Johannes (HPU), 6-1, 6-4

Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3, 6-1

Blue Cockle (UH) def. Filippo Di Perma (UHH)

ATP Paris Masters

Sunday

At Paris

Men’s Singles, Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.