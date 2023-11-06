Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – November 6, 2023 Today Updated 9:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today CHEERLEADING Zippy’s/HHSAA State Championships: 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Kapolei at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kamehameha-maui, 4 p.m.; Kahuku at Punahou, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani at Moanalua, 6 p.m. Tuesday VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Waipahu vs. Maui Prep, 5 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani. Kau vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; University vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.; games at Kaimuki. FOOTBALL UH schedule (Record 3-7, 1-4 MWC) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34 Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L, 42-21 Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! L, 35-0 Nov. 4 at Nevada! W, 27-14 Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game TENNIS UH-UHH-HPU Invitational Sunday At UH Tennis Complex Day 2 Doubles; First Round Ryo Minakata/Lamar Bartley (UHH) def Quinn Snyder/Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2 Lennard Richter/Riku Ogasawara (HPU) def. Guillaume Tattevin/Cole Kurata, 6-0 Andrew Somerville/Sohta Urano (UH) def. Jeffrey/Luca Matheiowetz (UHH), 6-2 Jim Walder/Jakub Beran (HPU) def. Cian Mcdonnell/Filippo Di Perma (UHH), 6-4 Mile Matic/Adam Vassir (HPU) def Jaime Paquet/Agustine Gentile (UHH), 7-6 (4) Doubles; Second Round Quinn Snyder/Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Mile Matic/Adam Vassir (HPU), 7-6 (4) Ryo Minakata/Lamar Bartley (UHH) def. Andrew Somerviille/Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3 Lennard Richter/Riku Ogasawara (HPU) def. Jeffrey/Luca Matheiowetz (UHH), 6-0 Jim Walder/Jakub Beran (HPU) def. Jaime/Agustine Gentile, 4-1 (ret.) Dian/Filippo Di Perma (UHH) def Guillaume Tattevin/Cole Kurata, 7-5 Singles Ryo Minakata (UHH) def. Riku Ogasawara (HPU), 6-2, 6-3 Jakob Beran (HPU) def. Quinn Snyder, 7-6 (4), 6-2 Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Cian Mcdonnell (UHH), 6-3, 1-0 (ret.) Jim Walder (HPU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-0 (4) Jaime Paquet (UHH) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (6) Yu Jhe Du (UHH) def. Cole Kurata (UH), 6-4, 6-2 Luca Matheiowetz (UHH) def. Bruno Johannes (HPU), 6-1, 6-4 Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3, 6-1 Blue Cockle (UH) def. Filippo Di Perma (UHH) ATP Paris Masters Sunday At Paris Men’s Singles, Championship Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3. Previous Story Jerry Campany: Baseball’s changes robbed sport of its spirit Next Story Television and radio – November 6, 2023