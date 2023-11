Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whatever one thinks of Israel’s or Hamas’ conduct in this war between them, the world must be prepared to deal with what follows its end. Read more

Whatever one thinks of Israel’s or Hamas’ conduct in this war between them, the world must be prepared to deal with what follows its end. Modern combat is brutal and destructive beyond comprehension. Moreover, innocent civilians suffer the most, even if an attacker takes pains to avoid non-military casualties.

However, that suffering need not continue after the conflict’s end. As the United States did after World War II, it must take the lead in organizing and directing the reconstruction that follows. Otherwise, this will prove to be just another iteration of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas’ behavior in triggering this war and since is all too reminiscent of Nazi Germany’s actions in that long-distant conflagration. However, as then-Gen. Dwight Eisenhower noted in his justification for Operation Rankin, his plan for occupying Germany, restoring order, housing, public services and commerce was the only way to prevent unrest and continuing conflict.

By providing a better quality of life than that provided by the Nazis, he hoped to prevent the exploitable resentment that can feed the rise of another charismatic strongman. The Marshall Plan that followed World War II’s end did exactly that for all of Western Europe.

Although the cultures and international climate today are different from the late 1940s, Hamas’ removal from power provides an opportunity for Gaza’s population to gain the possibility of a good quality of life in peace. Hamas promised a lot when the Gazans voted them in power — but delivered only authoritarian rule, misdirected aid to terrorist operations, and never even attempted to repair Gaza’s water and sewage systems. The international community has an opportunity to reconstitute those public services. In consonance with that, housing must be rebuilt and damaged facilities repaired.

When elected to power in 2006, Hamas promised to expand and improve public services, especially Gaza’s troublesome and aging water and sewage treatment and distribution systems. Gaza received millions of dollars in aid money, piping and other materials for that exact purpose, but little of it went to the promised public services projects. Instead, Hamas diverted the piping and key materials to rocket production for attacks on Israel.

Moreover, much of the delivered shipments included weapons, ammunition, explosives and ammunition. That triggered Israel to blockade the Gaza Coast and all but close the border to trade and personnel movement, to the detriment of both Gaza’s and Israel’s economy. Hamas is not as corrupt as the Palestinian Authority or its predominantly Palestinian Liberation Organization leadership, but its diversion of resources and the incessant conflicts with Israel have had a similarly harmful impact on Gazans’ quality of life.

Hamas’ latest terrorist outrage has incited an Israeli declaration of war and the launch of a devastating assault on Gaza itself. Modern warfare inflicts a brutal price on all involved and despite the best of intentions and latest technology, innocent civilians suffer the most from it. Those who define victory on purely military outcomes miss opportunities to achieve a lasting peace. “Winning a war” doesn’t end a conflict, it only opens the door to a new chapter in the participants’ approach to it. Today, passions are justifiable but wisdom rises above emotions to become the magnanimous victor who assuages the passions of the defeated to build a lasting peace.

Now is the time to start the planning. Aid controls must be tight to prevent the Palestinian Authority from diverting funds and resources to the leadership’s and Fatah officials’ personal bank accounts.

There will be challenges and problems, but a successful program will give the Gazans a better life than they had before. By providing a contrast between life under terrorist rule and life after its removal, the world may inspire Gazans to continue life in peace. It worked for the Axis nations of World War II. It might work in Gaza. It certainly is worth a try.