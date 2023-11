Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Needles, feces, urine: Hawaii’s beach bathrooms are a disaster! When’s the last time you’ve seen soap dispensers at a beach bathroom? I know I haven’t in a long time. Read more

Recently, I was running with my friends at Magic Island and, naturally, we had to use the restroom. The urinal was filled with excrement.

With beaches being one of Hawaii’s main attractions, you would think that the bathrooms would be nicer. More resources must be spent on maintaining these bathrooms that lots of people want to use in the right way.

Melchior Goldfarb

Kaimuki

