comscore Letter: Everyone needs to speak up for peace, for all lives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Everyone needs to speak up for peace, for all lives

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding all the articles in this Sunday’s Insight section about the Israel- Hamas War and what group or country is on what side, who is hating whom and who is cheering what atrocity (“Mideast impacts West,” Nov. 5): Really? This should NOT be our focus at all. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Landfill justifiable for Lahaina debris

Scroll Up