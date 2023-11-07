comscore Letter: Genocide under guise of safety now occurring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Genocide under guise of safety now occurring

Up to this week I did not feel this way, but I now feel that after WWII, the Allied powers, in setting up the state of Israel, created a Frankenstein-like monster. Read more

