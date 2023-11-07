comscore Letter: More support of artists for afterschool programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: More support of artists for afterschool programs

Heading into Afterschool Art’s 20th year, greater support of local artists is needed. Without them, finding artists with experience teaching youth is often hard. Read more

