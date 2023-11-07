Letter: Return diverted streams to their natural flows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the last 167 years, many streams on most islands have been diverted to flow in entirely opposite directions, toward pineapple/sugar cane fields or land developments, by people from other countries. Read more

For example, on Oahu, streams originally flowing to the east side had begun to be redirected in 1856 through dug-out Koolau mountain-range tunnels, to end up going in an entirely opposite west direction toward pineapple fields.

The Hawaiians still have strong ancestral connections toward their island and aina-creator gods and goddesses, such as Pele, Papahanaumoku, Lononuinohoikawai, Wakea and others.

Hopefully, all diverted streams can soon return to the original direction as nature intended for them to be, and as they flowed for much more than a thousand years ago when the Hawaiians arrived.

Hawaiians deserve nothing but the best, and what is pono!

John Burns

Wahiawa

