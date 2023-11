Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city is aiming to advance on its "green" path, by adding compostable containers to the list of items allowed in those green recyclable curbside bins.

In a welcome move, the City Council has approved Bill 47, which by April 2025 would allow “manufactured compostable material” to be discarded in the yard-waste recycling bins, destined for composting instead of the city landfill.

While diverting compostable materials from the landfill is a plus, the next nudge should be to get consumers to cut down on food waste, the uneaten leftovers inside the compostable containers.