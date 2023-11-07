comscore Editorial: Combat fire ants with testing, speed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Combat fire ants with testing, speed

  • Today
  • Updated 7:28 p.m.

Little fire ants, an invasive species native to South America, are the stuff of nightmares. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Landfill justifiable for Lahaina debris

Scroll Up