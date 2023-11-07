‘Hole’ in one

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island Glazed Donuts recently opened in Pearl Kai Shopping Center. The biz specializes in yeast doughnuts with glazes inspired by local flavors.

Choose from tropical flavors like mango, lilikoi, dragonfruit, ube and matcha. The treats also come in classic flavors like cinnamon sugar, chocolate glazed and chocolate glazed with sprinkles.

More options like long johns, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and twist doughnuts will be coming in the near future. Customers can also look forward to the addition of savory kolaches (in a cheddar and jalapeño flavor).

The biz is currently open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, follow the business on Instagram (@islandglazed).

Cheers to 21 years

Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Waikiki recently celebrated its 21st anniversary. Its commemoration event included pupu, a live chef station, signature drinks and live music on the lanai for sunset. Ticket sales benefited the Maui Food Bank.

The restaurant is known for its iconic tiki décor, live music, sunset views and, of course, local-style dishes. Popular options include kiawe smoked fish arancini, ahi tartare stack, macadamia nut-crusted fish, braised lamb and jumbo shrimp, and venison Bolognese made with moringa pappardelle.

For more information, visit tikisgrill.com.

‘Mint’ to be

Ring in the holiday season with Big Island Candies’ new dark chocolate peppermint bark, which perfectly combines pieces of refreshingly cool peppermint candy and melt-in-your-mouth mini marshmallows into rich, dark chocolate. The confection is packaged in a resealable brown gift bag with a holiday-themed design and decorative closure clip and makes for the perfect present.

“Our dark chocolate-covered peppermint brownies have been one of our most popular seasonal products,” states Sherrie Holi, president and chief operating officer of Big Island Candies. “And now, we can’t wait for customers to enjoy and share our new dark chocolate peppermint bark with family and friends during the holidays.”

The treat is now available online and its retail locations at Ala Moana Center and in Hilo. Visit bigislandcandies.com.

A brand-new brunch

WESTMAN Cafe + Lounge (280 Beach Walk Ste. 106) recently launched a new brunch menu. If you dine in Monday through Thursday, take advantage of $5 mimosas or a $25 build-your-own-mimosa package (choose from juices like guava, pineapple and orange).

The brunch spot usually features a soufflé pancake flavor of the month. This month, guests can look forward to a s’mores soufflé pancake with chocolate syrup, marshmallows and graham crackers.

New brunch dishes include Big Island honey soufflé pancakes with lemon custard, apple cinnamon French toast, caprese omelet, lobster omelet and lobster toast. The omelets include a choice of homemade brioche, croissant, French baguette, breakfast potatoes or sweet potatoes.

Call 808-922-1500.