The next time you’re on Oahu’s North Shore, check out these delicious options:

Fluffy funnel cakes

Lani’s Yummy Yum Funnel Cakes (56-505 Kamehameha Hwy.) is a hidden gem at the Kahuku Sugar Mill. These funnel cakes are created from a homemade mix, and they’re always made to order. The desserts are light and crispy, not greasy and oily. Choose from powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar funnel cakes ($10 each), or go for the fully loaded option ($13) with powdered sugar, bananas, strawberry syrup, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and vanilla ice cream.

Call 808-888-9940 or follow the biz on Instagram (@lanisfunnelcakes).

‘Go fish’

With locations in both Hawaii and Florida, Kiwi Style Fish and Chips (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.) is a haven for seafood lovers. The biz is known for its crispy, battered fish and chips ($13) but also offers calamari and chips ($10), a Kiwi fish burger ($12), a country beef burger ($11) and more.

Call 808-426-8311 or visit kiwistylefishandchips.com.

Nuts about these sundaes

Chunky Cookies (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its soft, chewy cookies, and the biz recently launched new peanut butter cookie sundaes ($10). These desserts feature the business’s signature Chunky Penny cookie with peanut butter cups, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, housemade peanut butter caramel and peanuts on top.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co).

