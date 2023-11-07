The happiest hour

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many will be surprised that “happy hour” wasn’t always associated with drink deals and half-priced appetizers. Read more

Many will be surprised that “happy hour” wasn’t always associated with drink deals and half-priced appetizers. The term can actually be traced back to 1913, when the U.S. Navy held a weekly “happy hour social” for sailors aboard the USS Arkansas to ease the boredom of their postings with dancing, movies, and of course, liquid libations. The popularity of happy hours rose during Prohibition with the creation of underground bars and speakeasies. Today, happy hours have evolved into more than just drink specials, as desserts and entrées have been added to the list as well.

Whether it’s going pau hana with coworkers at the end of the workday, or celebrating an evening out with friends, be sure to check out what each of these happy hours have to offer.

Doraku

Doraku’s (multiple locations) happy hour takes place 4-6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to closing at its Kakaako location. Sip on cocktails such as its lychee martini, cucumber cooler, or hibiscus or momotaro lemonades. There are also well drinks, mules, wines, draft beers, house sakes and more.

Guests will find popular food items divided into hot and cold selections. The hot choices include agedashi tofu, steak and shishito yakitori, jumpin’ shrimp and garlic chile wings. Meanwhile, tsukemono, beef tataki, salmon carpaccio and sushi rolls (spicy tuna, spicy salmon, shrimp tempura) can be found on the cold menu.

Doraku’s shooters provide the most contentment on its happy hour menu with options such as oyster, hotate, uni, ikura, alii mushroom and pork belly, and otoro.

Offers vary at different locations. Go online to dorakusushi.com.

The Lei Stand

The Lei Stand’s (1115 Bethel St.) happy hour is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays. Enjoy beverages like the cocktail of the week, Sparkling Brut, glasses of red and white wine and more. Discounted pupu include shishito peppers with vegan aioli and furikake, edamame hummus with pickled onions and grilled focaccia, and chicken karaage served with cabbage and crack sauce. The Lei Stand’s full cocktail and food menus are still available during happy hour.

Follow the biz (@theleistand) on Instagram.

Little Joe’s Steakhouse

Get your happy hour on at Little Joe’s Steakhouse (various locations) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (until 6:30 p.m. for food). Popular dishes include the eatery’s bacon mac and cheese, bruschetta, potato gratin, fried calamari and meatballs with lobster peppercorn sauce. Be sure to pair the restaurant’s steak specials — tartare, sliders, tips with mushrooms and onions, and tacos — with Little Joe’s wines and beers. Or, try either of its cocktails, the Joe’s Manhattan or the Joe Collins. The latter features Butterfly Flower gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and soda.

Visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

Kitchen Door Napa at Wai Kai – Plaza Grill

Kitchen Door Napa at Wai Kai’s Plaza Grill (91-1621 Keoneula Blvd. Ste. 3100) holds its happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Quench your thirst with draft beer, selected wines by the glass and more. The menu even features a daily cocktail and wine pairing. Meanwhile, guests who wish to satiate their appetites can treat themselves to the restaurant’s happy hour specials, which include $3 oysters and $4-$10 off the bar food menu, which includes teriyaki chicken wings, pizzas, grilled cheeseburgers, rotisserie chicken, fried tofu, banh mi and more.

Visit kitchendoorwaikai.com/plaza-grill.

Moku Kitchen

It doesn’t get any happier than at Moku Kitchen (660 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 145), where happy hour takes place 2-5:30 p.m. Drink specials include $2 off all Moku libations — popular choices include the Monkeypod mai tai — wines by the glass and all draft beers.

Take advantage of 50% off all small plates, including taro ravioli, pork pot stickers, garlic truffle oil fries, coconut corn chowder and more. Guests can also indulge in $12 pizzas with selections including margherita, Hamakua wild mushroom, kalua pork and pineapple, and roasted veggie.

Visit mokukitchen.com.

Pitch Sports Bar

Pitch Sports Bar (685 Auahi St.) offers two happy hour menus from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily. The $6 happy hour menu features edamame, truffle gyoza, pork chops with both Pitch and ginger onion sauces, garlic chicken and more. Meanwhile, the sushi bar happy hour menu boasts oyster shooters, $3 hand rolls and $5 hand rolls. The latter includes the spider, salmon ikura and unatamago.

Visit @pitchsportsbar on Instagram or pitchsportsbar.com.

Merriman’s Honolulu

The happy hour at Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St.) takes place 3-5 p.m. daily. Start with the restaurant’s renowned Merriman’s mai tai, which is topped with honey-lilikoi foam. Food specials include a kalua pig quesadilla, spicy Szechuan green beans, Parmesan truffle fries, organic taro hummus and more.

Visit merrimanshawaii.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Celebrate happy hour at Ruth’s Chris Steak House (multiple locations), from 4 to 7 p.m. on the lanai at its Waterfront Plaza restaurant or at the bar at its Waikiki location. Begin with beers, house-mixed drinks or hand-crafted cocktails. Choose from dishes like barbecued shrimp, ahi poke martini or veal osso buco ravioli (a saffron-infused pasta with sautéed baby spinach and veal demi-glace).

Visit ruthschris.com/honolulu/the-bar/happy-hour.

TsuruTonTan

Besides its huge udon noodle bowls and weekly teishoku specials, TsuruTonTan (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B310) is also known for its happy hour, available from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. (last call) and 4:30-5:30 p.m. daily. The menu boasts a wide array of udon selections — popular choices include the US wagyu shabu and sizzling sukiyaki — donburi and sashimi. Don’t forget to try any of the eatery’s tasty sushi rolls like the lava roll, sunfire roll and salmon crab roll.

Drink options include mocktails, wines, hard seltzers, cocktails, sake, draft beer, Calpico chuhai and shochu.

For more updates, visit tsurutontan.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@tsurutontan_hi).